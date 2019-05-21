Rawlins National rebrands, recharters

LONGMONT — Rawlins National Bank, with a facility in Longmont, has changed its name to Front Range State Bank in its Colorado markets.

The bank is a division of RNB State Bank, a rechartered financial institution that has moved from a federal to a state charter.

“Our board feels that being under state supervision, as opposed to a federal regulator, is a better match for a community bank like RNB,” Bruce Hellbaum, president and CEO, said in announcing the change. “Additionally, we believe that the name Front Range State Bank is more closely aligned to this community.”

Front Range State Bank will operate as a division of RNB State Bank. RNB State Bank is a full service bank that operates regionally with five branches: one branch in Longmont, a loan production office in Lakewood, and four branches in South Central Wyoming.

The bank opened its doors in Longmont in 2008 and has steadily grown. In 2015 the bank had six employees and today there are 11. In 2016, the Longmont branch building doubled in size and was renovated to accommodate additional employees and customers.

“We believe that the change in name is just what we need to better connect with our community,” said Mel Green, Colorado market president. “We are a small bank that values independence and are proud to remain a community bank. We value relationships and encourage our customers to get to know their banker.”