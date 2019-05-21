Elevations awards scholarships to 33 area students

BOULDER — Elevations Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Boulder-based Elevations Credit Union, recently awarded $84,250 in scholarships to 33 2019 graduates of Adams 12, Boulder Valley, Poudre, St. Vrain Valley and Thompson school districts.
“The Elevations Foundation scholarship initiative has provided over $480,000 in scholarships for higher education during its first nine years. Award criteria include financial need, merit and academic performance,” according to an Elevations news release. “Since 2010, Elevations Foundation has provided opportunities for a better community and awarded over $1.5 million in critical funding for scholarships, community grants and disaster response.”
