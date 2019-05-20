Vestas to supply Texas wind farm with turbines

Vestas, the Danish wind-technology manufacturer, with operations in Windsor, Brighton and Pueblo in Colorado, has received an order for 249 megawatts of turbines from EDF Renewables Inc., a San Diego-based wind and solar power company. EDF will install the turbines in the 273 MW Las Majadas wind project in Texas.

“The execution of the Las Majadas Turbine Supply Agreement is a reflection of the continued growth of the long-standing partnership between Vestas and EDF Renewables in North America. The selection of the Vestas V120-2.2 turbine provides the best possible LCoE [levelized cost of energy] for the project, ensuring EDF Renewables delivers a competitive project to its customers,” Art Del Rio, vice president of Wind Technology Strategy at EDF Renewables North America, said in the purchase announcement.

“We are pleased to expand our portfolio with EDF Renewables,” said Chris Brown, president of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada. “The V120-2.2 MW is an increasingly important part of our North American 2 MW fleet and our ability to deliver low cost wind energy from new areas.”

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a five-year Active Output Management service agreement, designed to ensure optimized performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery will begin in the second quarter of 2020 with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of 2020.