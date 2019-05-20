Every tax season has its own set of challenges. 2019 seemed different and based on conversations with other CPA firms, everyone agrees that there were a unique set of challenges. So, what caused the pains of the 2019 tax filing season?

The biggest impact to the 2019 tax filing season was the passage of The Tax Cuts & Jobs Act (TCJA) on December 22, 2017. Even prior to the TCJA passing, CPA’s across the country were already rumbling with excitement. The industry was speculating on what may or may not be included in the TCJA and was curious to see what the simplified “post card” tax return would look like. The passage of the TCJA did simplify tax filing for those who will now claim the standard deduction instead of itemizing but overall did not create simplification of tax return filing. The TCJA meant that an industry of CPA’s would need to learn (and learn fast) a new set of tax rates to help clients become best equipped to understand, be prepared and take advantage of the changes.

One of the most exciting and anticipated additions to the TCJA was the Code Section 199A Qualified Business Income Deduction (QBI deduction). In general, this is a 20% deduction on income from a domestic trade or business operated as a sole proprietorship or through a partnership or S Corporation, trust or estate. The QBI deduction is available for tax years beginning after December 31, 2017 and ending before January 1, 2026. The purpose of this deduction is to “level the playing field” for small businesses now that the C Corporation tax rate was reduced to a flat rate of 21% from previously graduated rates with a top rate of 35%. However, like many tax deductions, there are phaseouts of this deduction and limitations that apply depending on the type of business and the taxpayer’s overall level of income. The AICPA published an article on February 1, 2019 that outlines many of the nuances of the QBI Deduction that will go into more depth than this article. From the perspective of a CPA, the QBI deduction was a huge opportunity to assist taxpayers with tax planning to obtain the largest QBI deduction possible. One of the hurdles to tax planning with the QBI deduction was lack of information. The final regulations for Code Section 199A were not released until January 18, 2019 which became one of the first large set backs of the 2019 tax filing season.

Other Surprises:

Many taxpayers owed. Why? Didn’t the tax rates go down? Yes, the tax rates were lowered but last spring the Treasury Department and the IRS introduced reduced withholding tables to reflect lower tax rates under TCJA. What does this mean? This means that the amount of federal tax withheld on W-2 wages was reduced which resulted in the appearance that many taxpayers had higher take-home pay amounts in 2018. However, when tax returns were filed, many taxpayers owed additional tax due to inadequate withholdings. CPAs were tasked with telling many taxpayers who have never owed taxes that they owed taxes. Taxpayers with W-2 wages of around $100,000 may have only needed to pay a few thousand dollars in tax, but taxpayers with W-2 wages of $500,000 saw a larger increase in what they owed. In many cases, the taxpayers overall tax liability was down in 2018 as compared to 2017 but they still owed because the withholding tables were inaccurate. IRS withholding tables have been adjusted for 2019 to more accurately reflect the new tax code.

The laundry list of other changes made by the TCJA that added extra time and analysis on every tax return:

Cap on state and local taxes of $10,000;

Changes in mortgage interest deduction. Home equity interest is no longer deductible unless the debt was used to buy, build or improve the home. Mortgage interest on any new loans are limited to $750,000 rather than the previous limitation of $1,000,000;

Increase in standard deduction to $12,000 for single taxpayers and $24,400 for married taxpayers which leads to tax planning such as grouping of charitable donations;

Removal of 2% miscellaneous itemized deductions;

Business expense changes such as higher expensing limits for capital purchases under Code Section 179 and bonus depreciation. However, higher expensing reduces the 20% QBI deduction;

The deduction for entertainment expenses is gone. The 50% deduction for meals is still available but with more stringent rules;

Code Section 163(j) limitation – limitation on the deduction for business interest;

Increased Alternative Minimum Tax exclusion amounts;

International tax changes such as a shift from a world-wide tax system to a quasi-territorial tax system.

What does all this mean for taxpayers? It means that the importance of having a qualified CPA increased exponentially. Your tax return may have been extended this year, where your return has never required an extension in the past. An extension should not cause alarm. Many people are finding more peace of mind in knowing their return was thoroughly reviewed before filing.

With the April 15th tax deadline behind us, the accounting industry is contemplating what can be improved for the 2020 tax filing season. As a taxpayer, you should also be proactive in your tax planning. If you owed more this year than you have in the past, reach out to your CPA for tax planning. The tax plan may be a simple conversation, or it could be an in-depth analysis of how your business can be set up to provide the largest QBI deduction possible. Either way, communication is essential and tax planning should be discussed proactively rather than reactively when little can be done. If you would like to discuss your tax situation, please feel free to reach out to me.

Lisa Modglin is a Senior Tax Manager at ACM and can be reached at lmodglin@acmllp.com or 303.440.0399