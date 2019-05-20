Polis names new COGCC members

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis has tapped seven people to serve on the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

These new appointments come as a result of the reconfiguration of the commission mandated by Senate Bill 181.

That bill, a sweeping reform of oil and gas regulation passed in April, requires the formerly volunteer, part-time COGCC board is replaced by full-time professionals. It also shifts the COGCC’s mission. In the past, the body was tasked with fostering the development of oil and gas operation. Now the mission will prioritize regulating the industry and promoting health and safety.

The new commission members are: