Polis names new COGCC members

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis has tapped seven people to serve on the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.
These new appointments come as a result of the reconfiguration of the commission mandated by Senate Bill 181.
That bill, a sweeping reform of oil and gas regulation passed in April, requires the formerly volunteer, part-time COGCC board is replaced by full-time professionals. It also shifts the COGCC’s mission. In the past, the body was tasked with fostering the development of oil and gas operation. Now the mission will prioritize regulating the industry and promoting health and safety.
The new commission members are:
- Brenda Haun, Grover: Agricultural production or royalty member, unaffiliated. Haun is a veterinarian and she and her family own a cattle ranch in Weld County.
- Erin Overturf, Denver. Environmental protection member, Democrat. Overturf is Deputy Director, Clean Energy Program with Western Resource Advocates.
- Howard Boigon, Denver. Member with experience in the oil and gas industry, Democrat. Boigon is an oil and gas attorney with many years of experience in the industry.
- John Messner, Gunnison. Local government member, Democrat. Messner is a Gunnison County Commissioner.
- Liane Jollon, Durango. Member with experience in public health, unaffiliated. Jollon is the Director of San Juan Basin Public Health.
- Mark Hopkins, Broomfield. Member with technical expertise relevant to the issues considered by the commission, Republican. Hopkins is a retired engineer following a career with the Chevron Corporation.
- Pam Eaton, Boulder. Wildlife protection member, Democrat. Eaton is founder of Green West Strategies, a consulting firm focusing on conservation and renewable energy and former Deputy Vice President with The Wilderness Society.
