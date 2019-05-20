Did You Know? Workplace Safety Has Its Rewards

Did You Know? Workplace Safety Has Its Rewards Sponsored Content by Longmont Chamber of Commerce & Pinnacol Assurance

The Safety Group Program presented by the Longmont Chamber and sponsored by Pinnacol Assurance is designed to reduce workers' compensation costs by promoting safety and claims management in the workplace.

Program Benefits Include:

4% discount on your workers' compensation premium

Eligibility for a safety group program dividend

Improved risk management and loss control

Free Safety group program training and materials

Risk management training - available online and in locations across the state

Individualized service from a Pinnacol customer-focused service team

To learn more about the safety program, contact Kathy Stevens at 720-864-2871.

Get rewarded for the good work you're already doing!

The Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce safety program, a partnership with Pinnacol Assurance and three Chamber member brokers – TrueNorth Insurance and Financial Strategies, Peak Insurance Agency and Ewing-Leavitt Insurance – announced the group earned a dividend in 2018 for the 2016-17 year. The safety group policyholders who contributed to the overall success of the group received a portion of the dividend, totaling $140,519. Thank you to our policyholders for their attention to safety in the workplace!