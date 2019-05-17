South Dakota bank to acquire Loveland’s Advantage Bank

LOVELAND — Loveland-based Advantage Bank has entered into an agreement to be acquired by First National Bank of Pierre, S.D. First National currently operates a branch in Centennial.

The acquisition was first reported by the Capital Journal newspaper in Pierre.

The Capital Journal quoted a news release in which Craig Davis, regional president of First National Bank, said, “We’re excited to join our two strong and customer-focused community banks together while expanding our footprint in the Colorado market.”

He added: “Advantage Bank is a natural partner for First National Bank because they understand their local Colorado market and share our mission to strengthen the financial wellness of our neighbors and their businesses in the communities we call home.”

The bank will operate as “First Advantage, a branch of First National Bank.”

Jeff Kincaid, president of Advantage Bank, could not be reached for comment.

Advantage Bank reported assets of $310.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2018, with total deposits of $252.8 million. The bank reported annualized net income of $6.2 million, with a return on average assets of 2.01 percent.

Advantage operates three locations: