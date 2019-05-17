Cannabis prices fall in March

BOULDER — The price for cannabis products fell in March compared with the same month in the prior year, according to newly released data from the BDS Analytics Cannabis Retail Price Index.

The CPI, a benchmark of retail sales of cannabis products across legalized markets calculated by BDS Analytics, was 99.91 in March, the most recent month with available data. The index uses January 2018 sales as a baseline at 100.

Average retail prices were down 6.4 percent from March 2019 and down 3.2 percent from February 2019.

While prices were down, total sales were up in March. Legal cannabis sales at dispensaries across Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon and Washington reached a combined $587.2 million, according to BDS data. That’s a 15 percent increase from February and a 14 percent jump from the prior March.

That sales boost could be short-lived because “historically, monthly sales have slightly declined in April when compared to March as the spike from February to March is not sustained,” according to BDS.