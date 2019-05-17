Banner adds senior mental-health services at McKee

LOVELAND — Banner Health is adding new mental-health services for older patients at McKee Medical Center in Loveland.

There will be an outpatient clinic for follow-up behavioral health services and a 17-bed inpatient unit in a renovated area on the second floor of McKee Medical Center, according to a Banner news release. The outpatient clinic will open later this year, and the inpatient unit is expected to open in early 2020.

“In 2017, the three Banner hospital emergency departments in Northern Colorado treated over 1,600 patients with psychiatric conditions who were then transferred to specialty psychiatric hospitals,” Wendy Sparks, chief operating office for Banner Health in Northern Colorado, said in a prepared statement. “The transition process can take several days, leaving patients in need of immediate psychiatric care. We are excited to now be able to care for these patients locally and ensure everyone in need is properly treated and cared for.”