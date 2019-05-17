Alabama property-management firm buys part of Four Star Realty’s business

GK Houses LLC, a Birmingham, Alabama-based property management company, has acquired the Colorado single-family and small multi-family housing businesses from Four Star Realty and Property Management.

Four Star, which operates in Boulder, Fort Collins and Denver, will focus on its student housing and larger multi-family management businesses in those markets.

With the Four Star acquisition, GK Houses now manages 2,100 homes in Colorado, Tennessee, Alabama and Arkansas.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We have been looking to unwind our single-family management portfolio for several years, and we were looking for the right partner to provide a seamless transition for our valued clients in this space,” Four Star CEO Caldwell Sullivan said in a prepared statement.

Gk Houses has existing offices in Fort Collins and Denver. The company plans to open a new Boulder office.