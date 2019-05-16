Interstate Ford property hits the market as dealership expands on nearby land

DACONO — Interstate Ford, a car dealership in Dacono just east of Interstate 25, is on sale for $5.9 million. The sale of the existing building coincides with the construction of a new, larger dealership space on an adjacent parcel of land.

Agents with CBRE’s Fort Collins office are currently marketing the roughly 22,200-square-foot showroom at 800 Bryan Court. Interstate Ford is owned by Courtesy Auto, which operates dealerships throughout Colorado’s Front Range.

“It’s a very unique property, so there is a smaller pool of [buyers] we target,” CBRE Fort Collins vice president Mistene Nugent said. “We’re targeting existing auto dealers … and boat and RV dealerships because they have the same type of profile and need for space.”

Finding another dealer to buy the space can be complicated because dealers often have agreements with car companies that dictate where their franchises can be located.

“There is quite a bit of intricacy that goes into it,” Nugent said.

The Interstate Ford property is unique because the dealership is located within Dacono’s opportunity zone, which could make its owner eligible for certain tax benefits.

“That helps make it more attractive for the right buyer,” Nugent said. “But it has to be the right property for them as well — it wouldn’t make sense to buy something in an opportunity zone just for the sake of buying it.”

CBRE was selected to market the Interstate Ford property after the dealer used the company to secure nearby land for the new, expanded dealership on Laura Court in Dacono.

Interstate Ford “had exceeded their capacity for service and for their new car inventory,” CBRE Fort Collins vice president Pete Kelly said. “So we did a new site selection process with them.”

The new site is more than 10 acres, nearly double the size of the roughly 5.6-acre existing dealership. The showroom and service area will be about 50,000 square feet, according to Dacono city planning documents.

The dealership is expected to relocate into the larger space in early November.