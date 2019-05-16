FRCC breaks ground on new health-care careers building

FORT COLLINS — Front Range Community College has broken ground on a new two-story, 61,000-square-foot Health Care Careers Center at the Larimer Campus in Fort Collins.

Sponsored Content

A New Perspective on Accounts Receivable

It’s important for business owners to take a close look at accounts receivable. Many see it as the result of growing sales and a safe, readily-liquid asset. While this perspective is not a surprise at all, the reality is that of all the assets a business could hold, A/R is among the worst. Read More

The community college broke ground today on the new structure, which is meant to address health-care workforce needs in Northern Colorado. The building at 4616 S. Shields St. will serve as a centralized, technology-rich learning environment for all of the college’s health and nursing programs, the college said in a statement.

In addition to housing the college’s existing programs and providing space for expanding labs, it will permit addition of new programming.

Front Range Community College offers 15 degrees and certificate programs focused on a variety of disciplines in the health and wellness field. FRCC currently offers the only nursing program in Larimer County. FRCC will begin to offer a new bachelor of science in nursing degree this fall.