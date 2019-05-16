Boulder iQ seeks startups for new medical-device accelerator

BOULDER — Boulder iQ, a medical and industrial device consulting firm that evolved out of Boulder BioMed LLC, has launched a new medical-device startup accelerator and is seeking companies to participate.

Each year, the Boulder Medical Device Accelerator will accept five startups seeking product development services, expert mentoring and infrastructure support in exchange for an equity investment from Boulder iQ, according to a company news release.

The companies accepted into the accelerator will receive an equity investment of $10,000, the release said. The BMDA term for each company is six months, with an option to extend up to 18 months.

“Closing the gap between core technologies and commercializable solutions is one of the greatest challenges in the medical device field today,” Boulder iQ CEO Jim Kasic said in a prepared statement. “The experts at Boulder iQ can leverage more than 30 years of experience in bringing medical device innovations to market, directly helping stand-out new companies move their ideas from concept to reality more effectively and efficiently.”