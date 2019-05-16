ArcherDX closes $60M funding round

BOULDER — ArcherDX Inc., a Boulder-based company that develops technology used in personalized genomic medicine, has closed a Series B funding round of $60 million.

The round was led by Perceptive Advisors, with the investor syndicate also including existing investors PBM Capital, Boulder Ventures, Longwood Fund and Peierls Foundation.

ArcherDX said in a press release that it would use proceeds from the round to scale operations and advance the company’s companion diagnostic program that spans solid tumors, hematological malignancies and circulating tumor DNA applications.

The proceeds also will support expansion of the company’s minimal residual disease monitoring program, accelerating access to a greater than $20 billion worldwide market opportunity.

“We welcome Perceptive, one of the leading health-care investors, to our growing investor group,” Jason Myers, co-founder and CEO of ArcherDX, said in a prepared statement. “We believe this financing affirms the progress we’ve made with our companion diagnostic program and enables us to take advantage of the unique technology and assay customization capabilities we’ve developed to establish a leadership position in the emerging minimal residual disease monitoring market.”

ArcherDX has raised up to $95 million in financing, including a $35 million Series A funding round that closed in March 2018. Evercore Group LLC acted as financial adviser to ArcherDX, Inc. for the Series B transaction.

ArcherDX has been in an expansion mode. The company in January acquired genetic carrier screening company Baby Genes Inc. for an undisclosed sum. Baby Genes operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of ArcherDX under the new name ArcherDX Clinical Services.

The company in March 2019 expanded its executive leadership team, adding Sandra Close as senior vice president of regulatory and diagnostic strategy, Karen Fritschen as vice president of human resources and Toddy Druley as chief medical officer.

Also in March, ArcherDX signed a deal with University College London and the Francis Crick Institute to create a research partnership. The two organizations will use ArcherDX’s proprietary technology to detect evidence of disease recurrence in lung-cancer patients from cell-free circulating tumor DNA.