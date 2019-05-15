Weld board signs onto regional economic-development agreement

GREELEY — The Weld County Board of Commissioners has signed onto the regional economic-development memorandum of understanding between Larimer and Weld counties.

In a unanimous vote this morning, the board joined Larimer in approving the document, which formalizes the collaboration that occurs among economic developers in the two counties.

The Larimer commissioners approved the MOU Tuesday, also in a unanimous vote. Larimer commissioners reinserted a couple of provisions that Weld commissioners had removed while the document was drafted. However, no mention was made of them today and the Weld board accepted the document in the same format that Larimer commissioners approved.

Jacob Castillo, who heads the Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development office, said the Weld board was made aware of the changes last night and decided not to make an issue of them. Specifically, the words reinserted involved housing affordability and child care, both of which can be factors in luring companies to the region.

The spirit of the document — collaboration on economic development issues — was referenced by more than one speaker at the Wednesday Weld meeting.

“We do work cooperatively; this puts it in writing,” said Weld commissioner Mike Freeman. Larimer commissioner Tom Donnelly, who attended the Weld meeting, pointed out that he was wearing lapel pins from both Larimer and Weld today. “I am a citizen of Northern Colorado,” he said. “This [the MOU] is a tangible way to inform people that we’re serious about this region as an economic engine.”

Weld commissioner Sean Conway concurred. “We’re working to make this region the best place to live, work and play,” he said. “The great divide is gone.”

Weld board chairwoman Barbara Kirkmeyer summarized the Weld position just prior to the vote. “Businesses and citizens don’t recognize county lines, and neither should we.”