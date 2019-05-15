Louisville, Loveland hospitals tops in the region for safety

McKee Medical Center in Loveland and Centura Health-Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville both received exceptional safety grades, according to the recently released Fall 2018 LeapFrog Hospital Safety Grade report.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, which is released twice a year, uses national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Hospital Association’s Annual Survey and Health Information Technology Supplement, according to Leapfrog’s methodology. The score is based on 28 different measures.

Sponsored Content

A New Perspective on Accounts Receivable

It’s important for business owners to take a close look at accounts receivable. Many see it as the result of growing sales and a safe, readily-liquid asset. While this perspective is not a surprise at all, the reality is that of all the assets a business could hold, A/R is among the worst. Read More

Northern Colorado hospital grades:

McKee Medical Center (Loveland): A

UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins): B

North Colorado Medical Center (Greeley): B

UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies (Loveland): C

Boulder Valley hospital grades:

Centura Health-Avista Adventist Hospital (Louisville): A

Good Samaritan Medical Center (Lafayette): B

Longmont United Hospital (Longmont): B

Boulder Community Foothills Hospital (Boulder): C

Colorado was the 10th ranked state for hospital safety. About 41 percent of hospitals surveyed by Leapfrog received an A grade.