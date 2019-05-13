Nathan Fey named director of Colorado Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry

DENVER — A familiar face is taking over as director of the Colorado Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry: Nathan Fey, who has served as acting director since March.

Fey was hired as deputy director in March but quickly assumed duties as acting director upon the resignation of Luis Benitez. Benitez took a job as vice president of government relations and global impact at VF Corp., a company he helped lure to Colorado.

“Throughout his tenure as acting director, it became clear that the skills, experience and vision that Nathan brings to the table are ideally suited to lead our OREC office,” Betsy Markey, executive director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, said in a written statement. OREC is an arm of OEDIT.

“He is well-known and well-respected in the outdoor industry, has been an active member of the OREC Advisory Council for five years and was instrumental in the creation of the Colorado Governance Protocol and Charter, and the 8-State Confluence Accords,” Markey said. “With his industry knowledge, his established contacts and his authentic passion for our outdoors, Nathan enables us to maintain a national leadership position within the industry while adding an informed voice to advocate for Colorado’s outdoors.”

Fey said he’s “excited to continue to build on the long-term strategy that we have developed over the past two months while serving as acting director.

“A big part of that strategy is to dedicate resources towards the care and feeding of our industry partners who call Colorado home while advancing the State’s appeal to brands with shared value and respect for responsible conservation and stewardship of public lands and waters,” he said.

Fey has worked in the outdoor industry for 20 years, including 12 years as regional director of the Colorado River Stewardship Program at American Whitewater, where he was responsible for program development, fundraising, grant writing and growing the network of affiliates from four regional paddling clubs to more than 20. He also served as a public policy adviser for Berbur LLC, where he co-created the governance structure for the Colorado Office of Outdoor Recreation industry, including Member Pledge, Regional Partnership Guidelines and the Advisory Council protocol.