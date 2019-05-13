Local companies win Governor’s Minority Business Awards

BOULDER — Brooklyn Barber Academy and the Colorado Tech Shop are among the companies selected as winners of Colorado’s 2019 Governor’s Minority Business Awards.

“The inaugural Governor’s Minority Business Awards will recognize for-profit businesses that have contributed to the economic diversity and success of minority communities across Colorado,” according to a Colorado Office of Economic Development and International trade news release.

Eight businesses from across the state will be recognized Thursday at the 2019 Advance Colorado Procurement Expo luncheon in Denver.

Brooklyn Barber Academy, a Boulder-based barbershop and salon, won the Governor’s Minority Business Award in the microbusiness category. Colorado Tech Shop, a Longmont-based contract manufacturing operation, won in the small business category.