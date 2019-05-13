Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Ardent Mills to close four flour mills by early 2020

By BizWest Staff 

DENVER — Denver-based flour-milling giant Ardent Mills will close four plants by the first quarter of 2020.

The Denver Business Journal reports that the company will close plants in Macon, Ga.; Loudonville, Ohio; Red Lion, Pa.; and Rush City, Minn. The first three plants will close by June 30, with the final one closing during the first quarter of 2020. The closures are expected to affect 78 employees.

Ardent Mills will continue to operate 35 flour mills across the United States — including Puerto Rico — and Canada.

