Imagine Nation Books recalls wireless charging pads

BROOMFIELD — Imagine Nation Books LLC, doing business as Collective Goods, has voluntarily recalled two wireless charging pads due to reports that the devices have overheated.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that the recalls include the Pro Charge Power Wireless Charging Pad, SKU #74655, and the Sharper Image Wireless Charging Pad, SKU #74709. The recalled charging pads are circular with clear edges, a black plastic center and red trim.

Imagine Nation Books/Collective Goods has received 10 reports of the wireless charging pads overheating and causing minor damage to the surface of furniture or bedding. No injuries have been reported.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and contact Imagine Nation Books/Collective Goods for a full refund,” according to an alert from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The devices were manufactured by Shenzhen ShouYu Technology Ltd. of China.

Consumers seeking information on the recall can visit www.collectivegoods.com/recall