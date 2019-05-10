Ball announces $250M stock buyback

BROOMFIELD — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL) will buy back $250 million of its outstanding common stock.

The buyback is a “privately negotiated, accelerated stock repurchase transaction with Citibank N.A., using cash on hand and available borrowings,” according to a Ball news release.

Sponsored Content

A New Perspective on Accounts Receivable

It’s important for business owners to take a close look at accounts receivable. Many see it as the result of growing sales and a safe, readily-liquid asset. While this perspective is not a surprise at all, the reality is that of all the assets a business could hold, A/R is among the worst. Read More

The repurchase will reduce the company’s outstanding shares by about 4 million.

“This share buyback, which is part of our previously announced planned purchases for the year, is consistent with our balanced capital deployment strategy that includes returning value to shareholders in the form of share buybacks and dividends and investing in EVA-generating growth projects,” Scott Morrison, Ball senior vice president and chief financial officer, said in a prepared statement.