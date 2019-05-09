Vestas receives order for 420 MW of turbines

Vestas Wind Systems, the Danish manufacturer of wind power technology, has received an order for 420 megawatts of turbines for a project in the United States.

Vestas manufactures blades in Windsor, nacelles in Brighton and towers in Pueblo.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines. Deliveries are expected in the second quarter of 2020, with commissioning expected in the fourth quarter of 2020, the company said in a press release. The company also said that the buyer of the turbines has requested that its identity not be disclosed.

Vestas designs, manufactures, installs and services wind turbines around the world, with more than 102 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries.