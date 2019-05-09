Timnath’s first apartments under construction

TIMNATH — Timnath Trail at Riverbend, Timnath’s first apartment complex, will open in June.
The project is being built by Rooney Properties, a Wisconsin company, according to a Coloradoan report. It will include luxury apartments and be located west of Interstate 25 on Harmony Road. Apartments are being leased now.
