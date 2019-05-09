Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

New restaurant to open in Diagonal Plaza

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — A new fast casual restaurant will open next week in the Diagonal Plaza in Boulder.

The restaurant, to be called Nopalito’s, will take the space previously occupied by Sancho’s Mexican restaurant, according to a report in the Camera.

Owner Milton Guevara will serve “mission-style” burritos, among other entrees, according to the report, and price his items under $10.

 

