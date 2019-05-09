MiRagen’s quarterly losses grow

BOULDER — Despite recent advancement in clinical trials for several drugs, MiRagen Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on RNA-targeted therapies, posted higher losses in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 compared to the same quarter in 2019.

The company’s net loss was $11.6 million, or $0.38 per share, for the first quarter of 2019, up from $4.7 million, or $0.18 per share, for the first quarter of 2018.

Quarterly revenues were $400,000, down from $4.8 million for the first quarter of 2018. Expenses relating to research and development were $8.8 million in the most recent quarter, compared to $6.4 million for the first quarter of 2018.

The company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $51 million as of March 31. MiRagen believes that total “will be sufficient to fund the company’s operations for the next 12 months,” according to its quarterly report released Thursday.