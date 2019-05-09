Fort Collins chamber lists small business finalists

FORT COLLINS — The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce has named 10 finalists for the 2019 Small Business of the Year Awards. Winners will be named at the Small Business of the Year Award Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. May 23 at the Drake Centre, 802 W. Drake Road.

The finalists are:

Small Business of the Year (1-10 employees)

Pinot’s Palette — a wine and painting business.

Technical Framework — information technology (IT) and cloud systems support.

Your True Nature — inspirational poetry, products, eCards and speaking events.

Medium Business of the Year (11-50 employees)

Ability Home Health Care — a home health agency.

All Star Cleaning Service — green house cleaning.

Houska Automotive Services — auto repair since 1952.

Large Business of the Year (51-200 employees)

Charco Broiler Restaurant — a restaurant in its third generation.

New Kid on the Block (a company that has been in business for less than three years)

Facetté Total Beauty Total Wellness — skin care, injectable treatments, laser rejuvenation procedures and dental hygiene.

Junk King Fort Collins/Boulder — junk removal services.

Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews — restaurant and craft brews.

More than 70 nominations were received. Businesses were judged on community involvement and stewardship, commitment to good business practices, overall business growth and innovation, and workplace culture and employee relations. To receive an award, the business must be a member of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce at the time the award is presented.

Along with the Small Business of the Year Award presentation, the breakfast will also include a keynote presentation from father-son duo Dennis and Mat Dinsmore with Wilbur’s Total Beverage. For more information and to register for the breakfast, click here.