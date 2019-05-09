BizWest to celebrate Boulder Valley’s fastest growing companies

BROOMFIELD — BizWest will recognize the fastest-growing private companies in the Boulder Valley at the annual Mercury 100 event set for next week.

This year, the program has been changed to recognize 50 companies in the Boulder Valley market and 50 in Northern Colorado, not 100 in each, effectively raising the bar for recognition.

Sponsored Content

A New Perspective on Accounts Receivable

It’s important for business owners to take a close look at accounts receivable. Many see it as the result of growing sales and a safe, readily-liquid asset. While this perspective is not a surprise at all, the reality is that of all the assets a business could hold, A/R is among the worst. Read More

The Northern Colorado Mercury 100 event was held Wednesday in Berthoud.

The Boulder Valley event will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the Omni Interlocken Resort, 500 Interlocken Blvd., in Broomfield. Tickets at $49.49 and can be purchased here.

The list, in alphabetical order by company size organized into flights, is as follows. Companies ranked by percentage growth will be revealed at the event:

Flight I

8z Real Estate

Ascent Builders Inc.

Bobo’s Oat Bars

Bolders BioPath Inc.

Datavail Corp.

Feel the World Inc., dba Xero Shoes

Gorilla Logic Inc.

Interwest Consulting Group

PG Arnold Construction Inc.

WorkWell Occupational Medicine LLC

Flight II

Concept 32/Closet and Storage Concepts

DevelopIntelligence LLC

Jorgensen, Brownell & Pepin PC

Milo Construction Corp.

Parallel Path

Rhinotrax Construction Inc.

Skycastle Construction

Stevens, Littman, Biddison, Tharp & Weinberg LLC

Trailhead Wealth Management LLC

WishGarden Herbs Inc.

Flight III

Colorado Capital Management

Creative Alignments LLC

GrafXGroup/Photo Craft Imaging

GreenPlay LLC

Insight Designs Web Solutions LLC

PCD Engineering Inc.

Pulitzer Promotions Inc.

Second Phase LLC

Studio NYL Structural Engineers Inc.

Verbilo Inc.

Flight IV

1-800-GOT-JUNK

Boulder Dog Food Co. LLC

Bray Architecture Inc.

Cadence Labs LLC

Eyecare Center of Boulder

Greater Western Plumbing LLC

Green Girl Recycling Services LLC

Julies Culinary Services LLC, dba Jules Gourmet Catering

Rodwin Architecture

Tool Studios Inc.

Flight V