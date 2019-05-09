BizWest to celebrate Boulder Valley’s fastest growing companies

BROOMFIELD — BizWest will recognize the fastest-growing private companies in the Boulder Valley at the annual Mercury 100 event set for next week.
This year, the program has been changed to recognize 50 companies in the Boulder Valley market and 50 in Northern Colorado, not 100 in each, effectively raising the bar for recognition.
Sponsored Content
A New Perspective on Accounts Receivable
It’s important for business owners to take a close look at accounts receivable. Many see it as the result of growing sales and a safe, readily-liquid asset. While this perspective is not a surprise at all, the reality is that of all the assets a business could hold, A/R is among the worst.
The Northern Colorado Mercury 100 event was held Wednesday in Berthoud.
The Boulder Valley event will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the Omni Interlocken Resort, 500 Interlocken Blvd., in Broomfield. Tickets at $49.49 and can be purchased here.
The list, in alphabetical order by company size organized into flights, is as follows. Companies ranked by percentage growth will be revealed at the event:
Flight I
- 8z Real Estate
- Ascent Builders Inc.
- Bobo’s Oat Bars
- Bolders BioPath Inc.
- Datavail Corp.
- Feel the World Inc., dba Xero Shoes
- Gorilla Logic Inc.
- Interwest Consulting Group
- PG Arnold Construction Inc.
- WorkWell Occupational Medicine LLC
Flight II
- Concept 32/Closet and Storage Concepts
- DevelopIntelligence LLC
- Jorgensen, Brownell & Pepin PC
- Milo Construction Corp.
- Parallel Path
- Rhinotrax Construction Inc.
- Skycastle Construction
- Stevens, Littman, Biddison, Tharp & Weinberg LLC
- Trailhead Wealth Management LLC
- WishGarden Herbs Inc.
Flight III
- Colorado Capital Management
- Creative Alignments LLC
- GrafXGroup/Photo Craft Imaging
- GreenPlay LLC
- Insight Designs Web Solutions LLC
- PCD Engineering Inc.
- Pulitzer Promotions Inc.
- Second Phase LLC
- Studio NYL Structural Engineers Inc.
- Verbilo Inc.
Flight IV
- 1-800-GOT-JUNK
- Boulder Dog Food Co. LLC
- Bray Architecture Inc.
- Cadence Labs LLC
- Eyecare Center of Boulder
- Greater Western Plumbing LLC
- Green Girl Recycling Services LLC
- Julies Culinary Services LLC, dba Jules Gourmet Catering
- Rodwin Architecture
- Tool Studios Inc.
Flight V
- Arcadea Architecture
- DD9
- Freedom Folding Bikes
- Gehring & Associates, Architectural Engineers
- Green Alpha Advisors LLC
- Greer+Associates PC
- Oliver Asset Management
- Summit HR Solutions
- The Mountain-Ear
- Urban West Studio
BROOMFIELD — BizWest will recognize the fastest-growing private companies in the Boulder Valley at the annual Mercury 100 event set for next week.
This year, the program has been changed to recognize 50 companies in the Boulder Valley market and 50 in Northern Colorado, not 100 in each, effectively raising the bar for recognition.
Sponsored Content
A New Perspective on Accounts Receivable
It’s important for business owners to take a close look at accounts receivable. Many see it as the result of growing sales and a safe, readily-liquid asset. While this perspective is not a surprise at all, the reality is that of all the assets a business could hold, A/R is among the worst.
The Northern Colorado Mercury 100 event was held Wednesday in Berthoud.
The Boulder Valley event will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the Omni Interlocken Resort, 500 Interlocken Blvd., in Broomfield. Tickets at $49.49 and can be purchased here.
The list, in alphabetical order by company size organized into flights, is as follows. Companies ranked by percentage growth will be revealed at the event:
Flight I
- 8z Real Estate
- Ascent Builders Inc.
- Bobo’s Oat Bars
- Bolders BioPath Inc.
- Datavail Corp.
- Feel the World Inc., dba Xero Shoes
- Gorilla Logic Inc.
- Interwest Consulting Group
- PG Arnold Construction Inc.
- WorkWell Occupational Medicine LLC
Flight II
- Concept 32/Closet and Storage Concepts
- DevelopIntelligence LLC
- Jorgensen, Brownell & Pepin PC
- Milo Construction Corp.
- Parallel Path
- Rhinotrax Construction Inc.
- Skycastle Construction
- Stevens, Littman, Biddison, Tharp & Weinberg LLC
- Trailhead Wealth…