Zayo reports increased income in Q3

BOULDER — Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO), a Boulder-based company that provides high-speed fiber-optic infrastructure, increased its net income in its third quarter, which ended March 31.

Third-quarter net income was $34.7 million, compared with $30.2 million in the quarter that ended Dec. 31, 2018, and $23.5 million in the third quarter of last year. Basic and diluted net income per share during the third fiscal quarter was 15 cents. During the third quarter, capital expenditures were $206.4 million. At the end of the quarter, the company had $179.7 million of cash and $271.5 million available under its revolving credit facility.

Zayo announced earlier today that it will be acquired by Digital Colony Partners and the EQT Infrastructure IV fund in a transaction valued at $14.3 billion. The transaction would result in Zayo transitioning from a public company to a private company.

In its quarterly earnings announcement, Zayo said that Zayo Group LLC and Zayo Capital have extended their credit agreement with the maturity date of the revolving credit facility extended.