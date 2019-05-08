Hobnob Restaurant in Loveland closes

LOVELAND — A long-time restaurant near downtown Loveland has closed.

The Reporter-Herald reported that the Hobnob Restaurant closed unexpectedly after 41 years in business. The owners decided to retire, the report said, and didn’t want an emotional ending. They decided not to give advance notice of the closing.

The owners said that finding workers has been a challenge in recent years, leaving a heavy workload that prompted the retirement.