CSU System: No tuition increases for in-state undergrads

FORT COLLINS — In-state students at schools in the Colorado State University System will not pay more for tuition next year.

The board of governors of the CSU System — which includes the CSU campuses in Fort Collins and Pueblo, as well as the CSU-Global online program — approved a new fiscal year budget for the 2019-2020 school year that includes a no in-state tuition increase and a 3 percent increase for out-of-state and graduate students. Tuition for students of CSU’s Professional Veterinary Medicine Program will increase by 5 percent.

“Zero tuition increase is welcome news for our in-state undergrads as we work to keep higher education attainable for Colorado residents, because we know it is a good investment that pays real dividends,” Tony Frank, chancellor of the CSU System and president of CSU, said in a prepared statement. “CSU greatly appreciates the support of Gov. Polis and the legislature, and the previous support of Gov. Hickenlooper, which has allowed us to plan for investments in compensation for our faculty and staff who are challenged by increasing cost of living, and also investments in new teaching and research positions — all with the aim of building on the quality of the education and research CSU delivers to our students and to the state.”

At CSU’s Fort Collins campus, tuition will be $9,426 for in-state undergrads and $28,147 for out-of-state. In-state undergrads at the Pueblo campus will pay $6,349 and out-staters will pay $19,658. Global campus students will pay $350 per credit hour.