Code Ninjas center opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE — The owners of a new Code Ninjas, a learning center in Louisville that debuted in April at 1387 E. South Boulder Road, know that video games aren’t only fun, but educational. To that end, Code Ninjas will teach children computer coding and problem-solving skills while having fun building video games.

Sponsored Content

A New Perspective on Accounts Receivable

It’s important for business owners to take a close look at accounts receivable. Many see it as the result of growing sales and a safe, readily-liquid asset. While this perspective is not a surprise at all, the reality is that of all the assets a business could hold, A/R is among the worst. Read More

The Louisville location is owned and operated by entrepreneur and Army veteran Craig Foster. Foster has long dreamed of opening a children’s center where kids could come to play games and learn. Foster has lived in the Boulder area and worked in information technology for 25 years.

“I am excited for our family-run business to offer the kids in Louisville and Lafayette the tools they need to learn and grow in the technology world,” said Foster. “I wanted to give my teenage daughters, who will be some of the first ‘senseis’ at the new Code Ninjas, the same opportunity that I am giving to kids in the Louisville and Lafayette communities.”

Boulder County children ages seven to 14 can look visit the new Code Ninjas center to learn how to code in a setting where gaming is celebrated, and STEM is cool. Everything about Code Ninjas is built around fun, which keeps kids coming back. But the center also provides the results that parents are looking for, as their children gain coding and problem-solving skills they’ll need for the jobs of the future.

Code Ninjas accomplishes this with a game-based curriculum made up of nine belts, just like martial arts. The curriculum is self-paced, but not self-taught. The program keeps kids motivated with little wins along the way, and “Belt-Up” celebrations where they receive color-coded wristbands to mark their graduation to the next level. By the time children finish the program, they will publish an app in an app store.