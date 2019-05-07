Weld County purchases former Startek building in Greeley

GREELEY — Weld County has purchased the building that served as the longtime Greeley home to Startek Inc. (NYSE: STK) for $4.7 million.

Startek, founded in Greeley in 1987 as StarPak Inc., shut down call center operations at its 1250 H St. property in October 2018, resulting in nearly 200 layoffs. The company, which at one time had two call centers in Greeley, continues to operate facilities in Grand Junction and Greenwood Village.

StarTek owned the roughly 35,000-square-foot building just down the street from Weld County’s governmental campus until 2014, when it was sold to an affiliate of Atlanta-based commercial real estate firm Adevco for $5 million. The building, according to Weld County public records, was sold again two years later to an affiliate of Miami-based real estate investment firm The Easton Group for $10.4 million.

“It has been the long-range vision of county government to have most services at a central campus,” Weld County spokesperson Jennifer Finch said.

“We have space needs throughout various departments,” she said. “There are multiple departments that are cramped” in the existing Weld County Administration Building at 1150 O St. in Greeley.

While the sale closed in April, it will likely be a few months until county employees move into the Startek space.

Finch said Weld County commissioners will determine which employees and departments will occupy the new building during the county’s annual budgeting process, which starts in the fall. Employees are expected to relocate into the new space in early 2020.

While the Startek offices will not need major renovations to accommodate county departments, “there will be some reconfiguration that will be needed once we figure out who is going to go in there,” Finch said.