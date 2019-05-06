Former Walnut Brewery space hits the market

BOULDER — For nearly three decades the prime Boulder real estate at 1123 Walnut St. was home to Walnut Brewery.

In 2017, the iconic brewery closed and another high-profile brewery tenant took over: Boulder Beer. That short-lived tenure was followed by an even shorter stint — only about 2 months — as a Detroit-style pizza concept called Squared Pizza + Beer, which closed in December 2018. Soon the space will be home to a new business.

Boulder-based Key Commercial Real Estate is listing the property for $5 million.

“It is one of the more iconic locations in Boulder,” Keys Commercial president Geoffrey Keys said.

“It’s ideally suited for another restaurant user because the restaurant infrastructure is already in there,” but the space could work for a number of different types of businesses, he said.

Keys said this is the first time the 1123 Walnut St. property has been on the market since about 1984.

It has been on the market for only about 48 hours, and “we’ve had a lot of interest in it,” he said. “I don’t expect it to be on the market for long.”