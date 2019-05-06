Foothills, Mile High United Ways to merge

DENVER and BOULDER — Mile High United Way, which serves metro Denver, and Foothills United Way serving Boulder/Broomfield region are joining forces.

The two nonprofits working as one entity will now serve Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties. The transaction is anticipated to be completed on July 1.

Sponsored Content

A New Perspective on Accounts Receivable

It’s important for business owners to take a close look at accounts receivable. Many see it as the result of growing sales and a safe, readily-liquid asset. While this perspective is not a surprise at all, the reality is that of all the assets a business could hold, A/R is among the worst. Read More

“We will instantly be able to serve more people, more efficiently,” said Doug Yeiser the current president and CEO of Foothills United Way. “Joining forces with Mile High United Way means that we will be able to have a greater impact, which is always at the forefront of our mission.”

After a 30-year career at United Way, Yeiser will retire in May.

“The goal of United Way has always been to collectively serve as many people as possible,” said Christine Benero, president and CEO of Mile High United Way. “This transaction will allow us to better address the issues our communities face, maximize our collective resources, and continue to ensure that community needs are met today and in the future.”

Benero will serve as the president and CEO for the combined operations.