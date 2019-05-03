UCHealth Greeley Medical Center now open to patients

GREELEY — UCHealth’s new 115,000-square-foot Greeley Medical Center opened to patients this week.

The outpatient center features more than a dozen clinics, including physical therapy and rehabilitation, family medicine, internal medicine, urology, audiology, dermatology, surgical, neurology, pulmonology and nephrology. UCHealth’s existing Greeley clinics — anticoagulation, diabetes and medical nutrition therapy, heart and vascular, orthopedics and rheumatology — will move into the center in the coming months.

Greeley Medical Center is located on the UCHealth Greeley Campus grounds at U.S. Highway 34 and 65th Avenue. The center is just east of the new UCHealth Greeley hospital, set to open this summer.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming our patients in this new space,” Donna Lankford, UCHealth Medical Group’s vice president of operations, said in a prepared statement. “It was carefully designed to be a comforting and calming space, and we already are receiving wonderful feedback from our patients who were among the first to be cared for here.”