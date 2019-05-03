Platte River Power Authority names new general counsel

FORT COLLINS — The Platte River Power Authority has hired Sarah Dennison-Leonard to serve as the electricity provider’s next general counsel.

Dennison-Leonard, currently a partner with Portland, Ore., law firm Marten Law, will succeed Joe Wilson.

Wilson, who has been PRPA’s lead attorney since 2007, is retiring later this month.

Dennison-Leonard is expected to join PRPA in August. In the meantime, Craig Johnson, senior deputy general counsel, will serve as interim general counsel.