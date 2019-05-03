Dinsmores to speak at small business breakfast

FORT COLLINS — Dennis and Mat Dinsmore, owners of Wilbur’s Total Beverage in Fort Collins, will keynote the annual Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Awards Breakfast.

The breakfast is May 23 at the Drake Centre, 802 W. Drake Road. In addition to the Dinsmore presentation, awards will be presented in several categories: Small (1-10 employees); Medium (11-50 employees); Large (51-200 employees) and New Kid on the Block (a company that has been in business for fewer than three years).

The Dinsmore family has owned and operated Wilbur’s for more than 18 years, focusing on providing exceptional customer service, competitive pricing, quality beverages and a family-oriented environment. Wilbur’s has been recognized as a Brown-Forman’s best retailer in the state of Colorado, a Beverage Dynamics Cover and Market Watch Lender.

“Wilbur’s is a perfect example of how business is done in the community, and Dennis and Mat will certainly relate to the small business audience,” said Ann Hutchinson, executive vice president of the chamber, in a press release. “We are excited to have these business leaders speak about their experiences and provide insight on what it is like to run a successful business.”

Tickets for the breakfast are $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and a table of eight for $200.

Finalists for the 2019 Small Business of the Year Awards will be announced next week. More than 70 nominations were received this year. Businesses are judged on community involvement and stewardship, commitment to good business practices, overall business growth and innovation, and workplace culture and employee relations.