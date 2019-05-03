COGCC suspends hearing on Crestone’s Boulder County drilling proposal

BOULDER — The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission will not hold a hearing on Crestone Peak Resources’ application to drill new well pads in Erie. That hearing was previously scheduled for May 20.

Boulder County sued the oil and gas operator last year in an effort to stop the planned drilling. Crestone moved to dismiss the suit, but a judge ordered in February that it can move forward pending a decision from COGCC.

According to a Boulder County news release, the COGCC’s decision to suspend the hearing relates to a new framework for approving drilling set forth by the recently passed SB19-181. The suspended hearing has yet to be rescheduled.