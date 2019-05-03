Boulder’s Lookout Business Center sells for $10.5M

BOULDER — The Lookout Business Center at 6150 Lookout Road in Boulder was recently sold by Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners for $10.5 million.

The buyer, according to Boulder County public records is Ivy Lookout Property LLC, is an affiliate of Connecticut-based commercial real estate firm Ivy Equities.

The 50,472-square-foot business center’s sole tenant First RF Corp. will remain in place.

“When Etkin Johnson reacquired this property a few years ago, we had a vision of creating a highly-visible, flexible and convenient workplace for a top-tier tenant like First RF,” Derek Conn, partner at Etkin Johnson, said in a prepared statement. “This sale gives Ivy Equities the chance to expand its footprint in the Boulder market while allowing Etkin Johnson to reinvest the capital in development projects along the Front Range.”