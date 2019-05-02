Local groups recognized by Xcel for energy efficiency

DENVER — At its annual Energy Efficiency Expo, Xcel Energy recognized 13 Colorado businesses for their outstanding efforts to save energy.
Among those winners were Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley groups:
- The Children’s Hospital Colorado, which has a campus is Broomfield, won the Motors Efficiency Achievement Award.
- Patina Flats at The Foundry, a Loveland apartment community, won the Heating Efficiency Achievement Award.
- University of Northern Colorado won the Self-Direct Achievement Award.
- Scheels All Sports, which operates a location in Johnstown, won the Energy Design Assistance Achievement Award.
The 13 winning companies “greatly lowered their energy costs and reduced their impact on the environment. Collectively, they saved more than 33 million kilowatt-hours of electricity in a 12-month period,” according to an Xcel news release.
