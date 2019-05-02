Kaiser Permanente veteran to lead Banner’s hospice operation

GREELEY — Banner Health has hired a veteran of Northern Colorado’s health-care scene to oversee hospice operations for the region.

Evan Hyatt, former executive director of operations for Kaiser Permanente in Northern Colorado, has been named director for Banner Hospice of Northern Colorado. Banner recently acquired Tru Hospice of Northern Colorado — including its 20 employees — which has been providing in-home care for those with life-limiting illnesses.

Hyatt will oversee the operation from the Greeley location at 2726 W. 11th Street Road.

“Banner Hospice of Northern Colorado will enhance the continuum of care provided by Banner Health, and I feel very excited to be a part of such a high-quality organization,” Hyatt said in a written statement.

Hyatt has extensive professional experience in executive management, leadership, marketing and operations, specifically in the hospice setting as well as in an integrated health system. He has held positions with Kaiser Permanente and Pathways Hospice of Northern Colorado.

Hyatt serves on several boards of directors, including North Colorado Medical Center Foundation, United Way of Weld County, Loveland Business Partnership and the Better Business Bureau serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming.

Hyatt will support the growth of hospice and palliative care services across the community by providing leadership support to the hospice clinical service manager, care teams, bereavement and volunteer leaders, Banner said in a press release. He will also support staff and have significant responsibility in community outreach and development.

“With this new service within Banner Health, physician providers will have a much more integrated model of end-of-life care,” Hyatt said. “It’s a great opportunity to have a familiar system they can refer to and use as an extension of themselves.”