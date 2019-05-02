Haselden Construction completes CSU JBS Global Food Innovation Center

FORT COLLINS — Haselden Construction recently completed the construction of the JBS Global Food Innovation Center at Colorado State University.

The $20-million, 41,000-square-foot building was designed by architect Hord Coplan Macht.

The center was is home to laboratories, catering and demonstration kitchens, an auditorium, and program spaces for teaching and research, according to Haselden news release.

“The folks from Haselden did a phenomenal job listening to everything we had to say and then building a facility that included all of our wants and needs under one roof,” Bob Delmore, professor and director of undergraduate programs for the Department of Animal Sciences, said in a prepared statement. “This new facility is critical to learning, research, and development of our students and industry. We’ve always been a premier research institution, but now we can go further and conduct applied research right here on campus and make it immediately applicable to the industry.”