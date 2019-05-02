Downtown Boulder office space sold for $6.5 million

BOULDER — The Registry, an executive suites office space at 1113 Spruce St., recently sold for $6.5 million.

The roughly 6,900-square-foot building was sold by Boulder Registry Offices LLC, Boulder County Public records show. That company is registered to the Spruce Street address of Helix Property Management.

EAT-1903 LLC, which is also registered to a Boulder address, is listed as the buyer. That entity was created in April just prior to the purchase of The Registry building.