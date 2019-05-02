Data Network Group bought by Compudyne

BOULDER — Data Network Group Inc., a Boulder-based IT support provider, has been acquired by Duluth, Minn.-based managed technology services firm Compudyne Inc.

Terms of the deal, which brings Compudyne’s employee headcount to more than 100, were not disclosed.

Sponsored Content

Healthy Steps

Take the Healthy Steps during your next visit to Fort Collins Museum of Discovery! Healthy Steps is a new exhibit at the museum made possible by the McKee Wellness Foundation. Read More

The DNG acquisition will boost the combined organization’s ability to serve mid-market and enterprise class customers, according to a Compudyne news release.

“We are excited to become part of Compudyne,” DNG president Mike Perkins said in a prepared statement. “We will be able to leverage Compudyne’s extensive resources to continue providing our clients world-class service to further propel them forward in the fast-changing world of technology, while advancing our teams development of value-added expertise.”