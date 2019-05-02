Cancer-free Bennet running for president

DENVER — U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo, is officially running for president.

The 54-year old senator announced his campaign Thursday morning during an interview on “CBS This Morning.”

“My plan is to run for president,” he said. “I think this country faces two enormous challenges, one is a lack of economic mobility and opportunity for most Americans and the other is the need to restore integrity to our government.”

Bennet, who was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer, also announced that he is now cancer-free.

With Bennet’s decision to enter the presidential race, there are now 21 candidates vying to be the Democratic nominee.

Bennet is the second Colorado Democrat running. Former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper announced his candidacy in March.