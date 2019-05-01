Home » Industry News » Nonprofits

Outdoor Foundation invests $1.8M in Thrive initiative May 2019 - NonProfit Grant

By BizWest Staff — 

Boulder-based Outdoor Foundation will invest $1.8 million in the inaugural Thrive Outside Community Initiative, which supports programs in Atlanta, San Diego, Oklahoma City and Grand Rapids, Mich. The program will award multiyear capacity-building grants to diverse communities to create or strengthen partnerships between existing local organizations such as schools, Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCAs and nonprofit conservation and outdoor organizations that create repeat and reinforcing positive outdoor experiences for kids and families.

