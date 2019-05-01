Boulder-based Outdoor Foundation will invest $1.8 million in the inaugural Thrive Outside Community Initiative, which supports programs in Atlanta, San Diego, Oklahoma City and Grand Rapids, Mich. The program will award multiyear capacity-building grants to diverse communities to create or strengthen partnerships between existing local organizations such as schools, Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCAs and nonprofit conservation and outdoor organizations that create repeat and reinforcing positive outdoor experiences for kids and families.
Sponsored Content
Healthy Steps
Take the Healthy Steps during your next visit to Fort Collins Museum of Discovery!
Healthy Steps is a new exhibit at the museum made possible by the McKee Wellness Foundation.
Boulder-based Outdoor Foundation will invest $1.8 million in the inaugural Thrive Outside Community Initiative, which supports programs in Atlanta, San Diego, Oklahoma City and Grand Rapids, Mich. The program will award multiyear capacity-building grants to diverse communities to create or strengthen partnerships between existing local organizations such as schools, Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCAs and nonprofit conservation and outdoor organizations that create repeat and reinforcing positive outdoor experiences for kids and families.
…