Fort Collins-based Nothing Bundt Cakes will support Northern Colorado hospice provider Pathways through a day of giving May 18. Nothing Bundt Cakes will donate 10 percent of its proceeds plus all gratuities, to Pathways to put toward upkeep and operations.
