New Timnath apartment community to open in June

TIMNATH — The first units at Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes, a 176-unit community off Harmony Road near Interstate 25, are expected to be available for move-in in June.

Timnath Trail, developed by Rooney Properties and managed by Mission Rock Residential, will feature market-rate garden-style apartment and townhome units ranging in size from one to three bedrooms.

Amenities include an expansive fitness center, a pool and hot tub, a pet grooming room, a bike and ski maintenance facility, an outdoor kitchen, bike rentals, car charging stations, and both business and lounge amenities, according to a Rooney Properties news release.

“Colorado’s population is incredibly active, and we wanted to prioritize this as we determined the right site for us in our expansion into the state. With direct access from the community’s gate, we felt that being adjacent to the Poudre River Trail would not only open up biking and running to our residents, but also help reduce vehicular traffic and increase access to more outdoors activities around the area,” developer Jim Rooney said. “We couldn’t be happier to have discovered the hidden gem of Timnath and to be joining the town in this important phase of its growth.”