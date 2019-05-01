New KeyBank branch concept opening this month in Boulder

BOULDER — Customers who walk into the new KeyBank branch at 1933 28th St. in Boulder will likely notice something right away: there’s no teller line.

That’s because there are no tellers. Instead, the branch, which is set to open May 13, will be staffed by employees called “financial wellness consultants.”

These consultants — former KeyBank tellers who have been trained to perform additional banking functions — can help customers with everything from depositing checks to applying for a small business loan, said Michael Walters, senior vice president and regional retail leader for KeyBank in Colorado.

“We’ve cross-trained our former tellers to be experts at delivering [banking] advice, so we’re looking to provide a better customer experience,” Walter said. “They still have the ability to do all of the things they did as tellers, but now they have more capabilities and responsibilities.”

The employee team from KeyBank’s 2590 Pearl St. branch, which will close when the new branch opens, will transfer to the 28th Street location. The staff will include a branch manager and five financial wellness consultants.

“We started preparing our team last October for this transformation,” Walter said. “We take them through everything from understanding the basics of consumer lending to money management. You can call it a banking boot camp.”

The new branch concept, Walter said, benefits not only the consumer but also the employees.

“This is accelerating [a former teller’s] career growth,” he said. “If you didn’t know how to lend, and now you do, you’re better equipt professionally.”

Rather than a line of tellers, the Boulder branch has four sets of desks outfitted with modern banking features such as touchscreen computer systems and more traditional equipment such as check scanners for deposits.

“Everything from the shape of the desks to the pivoting of the touch-screen monitor is meant to deliver a collaborative experience,” Walters said.

For customers in need of more in-depth banking services such as financial planning or business lending, the branch has four private offices for consultations.

The roughly 3,800-square-foot Boulder branch is the first KeyBank location to be built specifically to house tellerless operations.

“We chose Boulder [as a pilot site for this branch concept] because its such a growth area,” Walters said. “We really believe that this model is serving the needs of our clients here.”

As many clients have begun to rely more heavily on mobile banking, the role of the branch is shifting. KeyBank’s tellerless branch concept is an effort to get ahead of that trend.

Clients come to the bank less frequently because they can make deposits and transfers with a few taps on a smartphone, so “when they do come, why are they coming?” Walters said. “They’re really coming for advice.”

KeyBank has converted 19 other traditional branches to the new model.

“This is still a pilot program for KeyBank, so we’re going to observe what our clients say and how they feel about it,” Walter said.

“My gut would tell me that over time [other specifically tellerless branches will open],” he said. “It’s much more convenient for clients, it’s faster and it’s much more efficient. I think this is really where the industry is headed.”