About 40 Fort Collins nonprofits, government agencies and businesses hosted Project Homeless Connect on April 12 at Northside Aztlan Community Center, 112 Willow St. The one-day, one-stop event sponsored by the Bohemian Foundation offers a range of free services to hundreds of individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of homelessness. Free services included basic car inspections; bike repairs; medical screenings; basic dental screenings for adults and children; eye exams; family photos; haircuts; housing information; veterans’ services; ID and legal services; employment services; counseling; government benefits; child care and children’s activities; bus passes; massages; toiletry packages; and pet health care and pet food.
